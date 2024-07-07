CM KP issues Rs162 mln for Muharram security, Rs1250 mln to tackle monsoon flooding

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Finance, Muzammil Aslam has said that the chief minister has issued million of rupees funds for Muharram security and for arrangements to deal with monsoon flooding. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the additional grant of Rs162 million has been issued to police for ensuring security during Muharram. Muzammil Aslam said that Rs1250 million has been issued PDMA to deal with any untoward situation caused by monsoon rains. The Advisor on Finance said that consultation to increase the salaries of the government employees was also underway.