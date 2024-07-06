Chinese university launches training course for Pakistani employees

North Eastern China’s Liaoning Petrochemical College held the launching ceremony of a training program for Pakistani employees of Shandong Zhongyang Group to study in China.

Yu Zhongdang, the college president, expressed his gratitude to the Department of Education of Liaoning Province, the Embassy of Pakistan in China, Shandong Zhongyang Group, and Tang International Education Group for their long-term support and assistance to the college.

He also extended a warm welcome to all Pakistani students who participated in the training, Chinese media reported.

He pointed out that the college’s technical skills training for foreign employees of Chinese-funded enterprises and its full support for the construction of Shandong Zhongyang Group’s Nigerian Petrochemical Industrial Park project are important measures for the college to deeply implement the spirit of the Opinions on Deepening the Reform of Modern Vocational Education System Construction.

It is a common practice at the college to implement Liaoning’s three-year action for new breakthroughs in all-round revitalization and promote cooperation between vocational colleges and enterprises to expand overseas operations.

The college will fully utilize the advantages of talents and practical training software and hardware. It will assign experienced teachers based on the safety production requirements of enterprises, engage front-line experts from businesses, and appropriately schedule training courses, said Yu.

Based on the natural gas methanol production process, the college will leverage its advantages in the petroleum and chemical industry to serve Chinese-funded enterprises. It aims to establish a vocational education model focused on international expansion through deep integration of school-enterprise collaboration. The project aims to tell the story of China’s vocational education, disseminate the latest ideas in China’s vocational education, and train a group of BRI builders who comprehend the Chinese language, are familiar with Chinese culture, and possess excellent skills.

Exchange Meeting: A Sino-Pak Round-Table Exchange Meeting under Belt and Road Cooperation in Education, Science-Technology sector was held here.

The meeting was attended by the delegations of University of Sargodha and Chinese institutions & enterprises, representing China Association for International Science and Technology Cooperation (CAISTC), Beijing International Economic Research Center (BIERC) and Zhongguancun Talent Association (ZTA), Glodon Company Limited, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha made an introduction of his university to the participants and expressed the willingness to have deeper cooperation in education, science, etc. with the Chinese side.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha, pointed areas of mutual interest and collaboration between China and Pakistan under the Belt and Road Initiative i.e. cultural exchange and social integration, sustainable development and social policy, migration and mobility, and education and workforce development.

He proposed to enhance bilateral science and technology cooperation mainly in renewable energy, healthcare, environmental protection, and IT by establishing joint research centers, exchanging student and faculty, developing curricula.

According to Prof. Dr. Aamir Ali Chaudhry, Dean, Faculty of Science, University of Sargodha, higher education institutions in Pakistan and China can take the lead in fostering collaborative research and joint exchange programs in areas like agriculture biotechnology, food and industrial biotechnology, bioinformatics, renewable energy, nano-materials, informatics, infrastructure development and environmental sustainability.

“In recent years, BRI taken by China is a step to bring whole world under one umbrella and to provide equal opportunities for people of all countries to get benefits for their growth and development,” he said.

At the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Sargodha and Supper Accuracy Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Based on the MoU, KylinRay advanced Technology will be introduced to Pakistan, a Cancer Research Center is being planned, and medical education activities will be held.

It’s learned that more cooperative opportunities in construction science and technology, talent training, etc. among the participants are being discussed after the meeting.