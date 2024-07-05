Diamond Paints Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Partnership in Saudi Arabia

Diamond Paints, Pakistan’s leading paint company, has proudly announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mossaied Saif Aidah Aljoied Trading (MSAAT), marking a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy. This partnership establishes MSAAT as the exclusive distributor of Diamond Paints in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Mir Shoaib Ahmed, CEO of Diamond Paints, and Mr. Mossaied Saif Aljoied, Chairman of MSAAT, in a ceremony that highlighted the shared vision and commitment of both companies to excellence and growth.

This strategic alliance is set to enhance Diamond Paints’ presence in the Middle Eastern market, providing customers in Jeddah with access to a wide range of high-quality paint products. Known for its innovation and superior quality, Diamond Paints will bring its extensive portfolio of decorative and protective coatings to meet the evolving needs of the Saudi market.



The collaboration between Diamond Paints and MSAAT is poised to drive significant growth, leveraging MSAAT’s robust distribution network and market knowledge. This partnership is expected to create new opportunities, not only in Jeddah butacross the broader Saudi market, fostering innovation and excellence in the paint industry.

Founded in 1982, Diamond Paints has grown to become Pakistan’s No.1 paint company, celebrated for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability. The company offers a diverse range of products, from decorative paints to high-performance industrial coatings, catering to the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial customers.