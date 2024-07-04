CM Maryam pledges to revive health infrastructure across Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced an ambitious plan to revamp the health sector, aiming to bring comprehensive healthcare services directly to the people’s doorsteps.

In a pivotal meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz, significant decisions were made to improve the health infrastructure across Punjab. The Chief Minister emphasized the swift completion of construction and repair of health centers by March and mandated biometric attendance for staff in all health facilities, including tehsil and district hospitals.

Key decisions from the meeting include the establishment of thalassemia centers in district headquarters hospitals, which will be linked to regional blood centers. Maryam Nawaz also directed the creation of well-woman clinics in district hospitals and the provision of mammography machines in each division. Additionally, a mobile “Clinic on Wheel” service will rotate through each district.

Addressing complaints about unauthorized money collection by hospital guards, the Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure and called for immediate action. She also stressed the need to activate laparoscopy and endoscopy services promptly and announced plans for a state-of-the-art hospital in Rajanpur.

Further initiatives include the provision of advanced Tesla MRI machines in Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar through outsourcing. The meeting also saw an agreement to supply ventilators and trained staff to tehsil headquarters hospitals, and the implementation of a mechanized cleaning system with mechanical sweepers in hospitals.

Maryam Nawaz ordered the 100% free supply of medicines in health centers and improvements in the medicine supply chain. Selected Rural Health Centers (RHCs) will be upgraded to active hospitals, and a third-party audit of the health department will be conducted biannually. Training for public health technicians and ECG training for lady health visitors and other staff are also planned.

The meeting highlighted that 24-hour services will be available at 200 primary health centers by March. Additionally, 717 health nutrition supervisors will receive training, and specialists in anesthesia, pediatrics, and cardiology will visit remote hospitals weekly. CT scan and pathology services will also be outsourced.

CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated her vision, stating, “It is my dream to bring every health facility to the doorsteps of the people.” She underscored the necessity for specialized human resources in hospitals and advocated for the adoption of home-delivery models for health services and laparoscopic surgery in government hospitals. Reflecting on past challenges, she remarked on the governance crises that plagued the health sector over the last four years.

These comprehensive reforms mark a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality for the people of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged citizens to support the government in ensuring implementation of the law banning the production, sale, and use of plastic bags.

In her message on World Plastic Bag Free Day, the CM said “Today we renew our commitment to end the use of plastic bags in Punjab”. The CM emphasised that plastic pollution poses a major environmental threat and urged for decisive action to tackle this issue. “Our aim is to create a plastic-free Punjab, where our rivers, parks, and cities are free from plastic pollution” she stressed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the ‘No to Plastic’ campaign aims to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable alternatives, adding “By limiting the use of plastic, we can ensure a clean and healthy environment for future generations.”

The chief minister said use biodegradable bags instead of urban plastic bags, adding that harmful effects of plastic on our health and environment cannot be ignored. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said adopting eco-friendly alternatives can significantly reduce the environmental impact. She highlighted the ‘No to Plastic’ campaign thanks government officials, environmental activists, and the public.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over loss of precious human lives in a collision between a van and a truck near Bhakkar. The chief minister offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.