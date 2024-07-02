Sinner comes through Wimbledon test to set up Berrettini clash

Jannik Sinner overcame a mid-match wobble to see off the challenge of Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in his Wimbledon opener on Monday but said he would have to raise his game.

The Italian world number won 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in just under three hours on No. 1 Court to set up a match against 2021 Wimbledon finalist and compatriot Matteo Berrettini. “He played really well, he was serving well, I missed a couple of shots,” said Sinner. “First-round matches are never easy and in the next round I have to raise my level.

“I have a day off and then I need to get my rhythm.”

Sinner appeared on course for a straightforward victory against his 110th-ranked opponent after taking the first two sets.

But Hanfmann raced into a 4-0 lead in the third set, sealing it 6-3 before the roof was closed on the court.

Sinner, who won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year, regrouped, outbattling his opponent to break in the fourth game of the fourth set.

The 22-year-old, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon last year, punched a backhand past his opponent on his second match point to claim victory.

He hit a total of 47 winners against 30 unforced errors.

Sinner was asked during his on-court interview what it was like to play the tournament as the newly installed world number one. “First of all it’s a huge privilege and honour to be in that position, and there’s no better place to play as a world number one,” he said.

“It’s an amazing feeling but every match starts with 0-0 and every opponent wants to win, as I do. All matches are a very high level, which all of you want to see.”