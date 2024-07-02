Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui join hands to launch ‘Cast & Crew’

Pakistan’s veteran actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, who have shared the screen together on multiple occasions, have now ventured into the world of fashion as they launched their clothing brand “Cast & Crew”, offering everything from jackets to slippers which will be made-to-order. Both the actors inaugurated their brand’s store located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority Phase 6 in a star-studded launch which was attended by various other showbiz personalities with the likes of Aijaz Aslam, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Faysal Quraishi, Yasir Hussain, Mariyam Nafees, Zara Noor Abbas along with business personalities. The brand’s store provides a wide array of fashion choices to consumers including both Western and Eastern attire options such as pants, shirts, T-shirts as well as shalwar kameez. It also offers footwear options including shoes and slippers along with accessories such as belts, sunglasses, fragrances, etc.