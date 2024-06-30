Jessica Alba’s daughters Honour and Haven wear her past red carpet dresses during outing

Jessica Alba’s daughters are following in her stylish footsteps-clad in her chic hand-me-downs. On June 28, the Honest Company co-founder shared a photo of her with her and husband Cash Warren’s two eldest kids Honor, 16, and Haven, 12, at a screening of her new Netflix film Trigger Warning at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles earlier this month. The couple’s daughters, who largely keep out of the spotlight, wore designer dresses their mom sported at two previous red carpet events. “Throwing it back all the way to ’07 and ’10 in the sweetest way ever,” Jessica, 43, captioned her Instagram post “For the screening of Trigger Warning, Honor wore my @prada dress from the 2007 premier of Valentine’s Day in London & Havie wore my @dolcegabbana dress from Comicon for Good Luck Chuck in 2010.” The Sin City star, who was also joined by her husband at the event, continued, “I loooove seeing my girls wear some of my archived pieces and adding their own touch #FashionFriday #flashbackfriday.