SSP Patrolling Faisalabad suspends 24 policemen over corruption

On corruption charges, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patrolling Faisalabad on Sunday suspended 24 police officials patrolling post Pansara on Sunday. According to the report, SSP Patrolling Mirza Anjum Kamal, in a sting operation, suspended all the staff of Patrolling Post Pansara, including the sub-inspector, ASI, and constables. The SSP had received information about the corruption of Pansera post officials.

Mirza Anjum Kamal did the checking along with DSP Nasrullah. Evidence of corruption among officials on the night shift was found.

Officials were taking bribes instead of taking action against overloaded trolleys. SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal said that corruption and dishonesty will not be tolerated under any circumstances.