Bird Threat: Lahore Airport to close daily for three hours during monsoon season

Due to the increased risk of bird strikes around the airport during the monsoon season, Lahore Airport will be closed daily for three hours. Both runways of Lahore Airport will be shut down from 5am to 8am starting from July 10 to September 10. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has notified both domestic and international airlines about this decision via NOTAM. However, in case of any emergency, the runway will be available for landing. The authority said this precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of aircraft and passengers. Airlines operating during this period have been instructed to adjust their schedules accordingly. Airport officials stated that there is a significant increase in bird activity around the airport during early morning hours in the monsoon season. To manage any unforeseen circumstances, the decision to close the runway for three hours has been made.