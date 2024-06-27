Teaser of ‘Barzakh’ starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed released

Fan favorite duo Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are back together for a gripping new web series titled “Barzakh.”

The Pakistani power couple, best known for their sizzling chemistry in “Zindagi Gulzar Hai,” is set to enthrall audiences once again.

Directed by the acclaimed Asim Abbasi (known for “Cake” and “Churails”), “Barzakh” is a Zee5 production filmed in the picturesque landscapes of Hunza and Karachi, Pakistan.

Filmed in the scenic locations of City of Quaid and the popular tourist destination of Hunza in Pakistan, ‘Barzakh’ boasts an all-Pakistani cast. Alongside Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, the series features performances by Faiza Gilani, Iman Suleiman, Khushal Khan, Aniqa Zulfikar Ali, Salman Shahid and Franco Giust.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the intriguing narrative, showcasing brief moments with the main characters. Notably, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are seen applying eye cream in front of a mirror, hinting at the series’ focus on personal and introspective themes.

The storyline centers around the second marriage of a 76-year-old man, exploring themes of love, family and societal expectations. The filming of ‘Barzakh’ concluded in March 2022 and the series garnered attention when it was presented at the French Film Festival in February 2023.

Set to premiere on July 19, 2024, ‘Barzakh’ will be available for streaming on Zee5 and the Zindagi channel, promising an engaging and culturally rich viewing experience.