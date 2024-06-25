Icc seeks arrest of Russian officials over attacks on Ukrainian power plants

The International Criminal Court said Tuesday it issued arrest warrants for Russia´s former defense minister and its military chief of staff for attacks on Ukraine’s power plants, the third time the global court has accused senior Russian leaders of war crimes.

There is no immediate likelihood of either former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu or chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov being detained to face charges of war crimes and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts. Russia isn´t a member of the court, doesn´t recognize its jurisdiction and refuses to hand over suspects.

Still, the move heaps more moral condemnation on Russia´s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The warrant is the global court´s latest effort to intervene in a major conflict. Earlier this year, the court´s chief prosecutor requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and three leaders of the Hamas militant group over the militants´ deadly attacks in southern Israel and the ensuing war in Gaza.