Suri Cruise celebrates high school graduation with Katie Holmes

Oops, you blinked and Katie Holmes is now the proud mom of a high school graduate. The Dawson’s Creek alum joined her and ex-husband Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri as the 18-year-old graduated from Fiorello H LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in a ceremony held at the United Palace Theatre in New York City June 21. Katie, 45, and her daughter were photographed together outside the venue, with the Batman Begins actress sporting a cream collared shirt, matching pants and silver kitten heel sandals and Suri dressed in a red cap and gown, white maxi dress, floral sandals and white sash showcasing her music concentration, as seen in pics published by Page Six. Tom was not spotted at the event. The 61-year-old has been working on Mission Impossible 8 in England in recent months and was last spotted June 22 attending Taylor Swift’s second Eras tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London. While living away from the spotlight as a teen, Suri has showcased her own musical talent on a professional level. Katie’s 2022 movie Alone Together features her singing a cover of “Blue Moon” in its opening credits.