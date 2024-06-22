Travis Kelce shares sweet moment with Scott Swift at Eras Tour

Long live the bond between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s dad. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with Scott Swiftduring the “Cruel Summer” singer’s June 21 Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

In photos shared to TikTok June 21, Travis-clad in a green polo short and shorts-excitedly greeted Scott on his way to the VIP tent, leaning in to shake his hand as the patriarch pulls him inside the gated area.

And Travis, 34, isn’t the only Kelce family member who joined Scott and Taylor’s mom Andrea Swiftin the VIP tent. The NFL star’s brother Jason Kelce, who donned a whole lot of friendship bracelets and sister-in-law

Kylie Kelce were also spotted making their way through the crowd before the concert started. Plus, Travis’ good friend Ross Travis, as well as Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan and Queer Eye alum Jonathan Van Ness, were among those in attendance.

This wasn’t Travis and Scott’s first time enjoying an Eras Tour show together. In fact, the duo previously showed off their adorable bond during Taylor’s Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During that stop, Scott was seen sporting a lanyard that nodded to the football player’s NFL team and cheering him on when Taylor gave a special shoutout to Travis during her closing song “Karma.”

Of course, it’s no surprise that the New Heightspodcast host understands the importance of making a good impression on the Grammy winner’s parents. After all, he previously shared that family is the key to keeping him grounded.

“The balance is really just friends and family,” Travis said in E! News’ exclusive video from ZenWTR’s “Find Yours” campaign shoot. “Keeping people around that can tell you you’re tripping or you’re doing stuff that you shouldn’t be doing. And on top of that, gi

ve you a pat on the back when you’re doing things the right way. You gotta have it both ways.