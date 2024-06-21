26 unidentified dead bodies found in Lahore during Eid holidays

As many as 26 unidentified dead bodies were found from different areas of Lahore during the Eid holidays. According to police, body of 50-year-old unidentified woman was found near Qainchi Stop in Kot Lakhpat area. Police said that the bodies of two unidentified persons were recovered from the area of Millat Park.

The body of a 70-year-old man was found in Green Town area. A 45-year-old unidentified man was found dead near Nawab Town Expo Centre. The body of a 55-year-old unidentified man was recovered from Ghalib market area.

The body of a 35-year-old man was found near Sabzazar Metro Orange Line station, Allama Iqbal Town.The body of an unknown person was found in Ghalib market area. A 60-year-old inmate of Camp Jail died in the hospital during treatment.

A 35-year-old man from Shahdara area was found dead. Police found dead bodies of two unidentified persons in the factory area. The body of an unknown 40-year-old man was found near the Railway gate in Naseerabad area. Body of unknown person found near High Court Chowk Mazang. A 60-year-old man was found dead from a house near Pakistani Chowk, Ichhra.

Body of unknown person recovered from Shahdara, Qaiser Town area. Body of two unknown persons were recovered from Nishtar Colony, Ashiana Road. The body of a 40-year-old unidentified woman was recovered from near Chandni Chowk, Township. The body of an unknown person was found near Australia Chowk. The body of a 75-year-old man from Mughalpura area was recovered by police.