Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck step out together amid breakup rumours

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting loud with their love. Despite the breakup rumors that are floating around the pair-including that they’re currently living apart – the couple were recently seen out and about together.

First, Jennifer and Ben were all smiles as they were photographed in the Oscar winner’s car following a family event May 19. Then the pair were seen heading in and out of Los Angeles’ BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, according to TMZ, the same day. For the occasion, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer wo

re a chic green trench coat with matching trousers, topping off her look with a cream-colored sweater. Ben, meanwhile, kept things casual in jeans and a grey t-shirt reading, “Full Throttle, Believe in Boston.”

The public outing came only two days after multiple outlets reported that Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, were living separately. But despite the rumors, they were each seen out and about May 16 wearing their wedding rings. Jennifer and Ben-affectionately referred to as “Bennifer”-first rekindled their romance in 2021, after previously calling off their engagement nearly two decades earlier. They then tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a second ceremony in Georgia a month later.

“We did it,” the Hustlers actress wrote in a July 17 On The JLo newsletter after the nuptials. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted.”

And for Jennifer-who shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony – her reconciliation with Ben-who co-parents Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and

Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – was a long time coming.

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2022. “I honestly felt like I was going to die.”

She added that the split, which she acknowledged was in part due to the intense media scrutiny on the pair, “sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the mo

st ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending.”