Cruel man cuts off donkey’s ears in Rawalpindi

Another incident of human cruelty on animals has come to surface as a stone-hearted man cut off ears of a female donkey is Rawat area of Rawalpindi district, reported on Tuesday.

The man amputated donkey’s both ears for roaming freely in his fields and damaging the crop. The owner of the poor animal made repeated rounds of the local police station for registration of a case but to no avail. The incident took place on June 4 and the police were pursued to register a case 14 days after the incident.

Now the cops said they were conducting an investigation and soon they will share the outcome.

The police, however, pointed out that both the sides had already locked in court battles as they had filed a raft of cases against each other in courts. It may be mentioned here that a cruel landlord and five of his servants in Sanghar district have been arrested for chopping off the leg of a camel after it trespassed on his field seeking fodder last week.

The incident has attracted the attention of top political leaders, who are now arranging a prosthetic leg for the animal from Dubai. Rustum Shar and five of his servants were arrested after he proudly posted a video, holding the mutilated leg of the camel, after cutting off the animal’s right leg in Mund Jamrao village of Sanghar district last weekend.

The video caused an outcry on social media with animal rights organisations and the public demanding the government to take action against the landlord for his cruel act. The camel’s owner, peasant Soomar Behan did not report the matter to the police but was contacted by authorities after the matter came to light.