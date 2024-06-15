Frustrated Scheffler tosses clubs in birdie-less 74 at US Open

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s most dominant golfer, was so frustrated Friday at the US Open that he flipped a putter in the air and slammed a driver to the ground.

Top-ranked Scheffler struggled to a four-over par 74 in the second round at Pinehurst, his first birdie-less round at a major.

Standing on five-over 145 for 36 holes, Scheffler finished on the cut line and defied his own expectations by being among 74 players to reach the weekend.

“I don’t think five-over is going to get me into the weekend,” said Scheffler, who in fact made the cut on the number. “But I’m proud of how I fought. I gave myself a good chance.” Scheffler last missed a major cut at the 2022 PGA Championship.

When the 27-year-old American began the week, he was a huge favorite, coming off his fifth victory of the year at the Memorial, a run that included his second Masters triumph in April. No golfer had won five PGA Tour events before the US Open since Tom Watson in 1980. He had 12 top-10 efforts in 13 2024 starts.