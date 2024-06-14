Hashoo Group, Dr Syed Imran Ali Shah to launch 4-Star PC Legacy Resort

Hashoo Group, Pakistan’s premier hospitality conglomerate, has announced a strategic partnership with Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah, country’s renowned orthopedic surgeon, to launch Skardu’s first 4-star PC Legacy resort. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in Skardu’s hospitality landscape, promising premium experiences and world-class service quality. The signing ceremony took place at the Pearl-Continental Hotel, Karachi, where senior officials from Hashoo Group and Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah shared their collective vision for the new resort and emphasized their commitment to setting new standards in the region’s hospitality sector. The property, set to open within the year, is poised to transform Skardu’s tourism infrastructure, attracting both domestic and international tourists and driving significant economic growth.

PC Legacy Skardu, located a few kilometers from the Skardu International Airport, will stand as the area’s premier 4-star resort, offering enhanced hospitality services, exceptional cuisines, top-notch amenities, and a serene atmosphere. Its convenient location will allow guests to easily explore the majestic landscapes surrounding the hotel while enjoying luxury accommodation and best-in-class services.

Addressing this exciting partnership, Bastien Blanc, Chief Executive Officer, Hospitality Division – Hashoo Group, remarked, “We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah, who shares our vision for a thriving tourism and hospitality landscape in Pakistan. We look forward to working closely to ensure that PC Legacy Skardu becomes a resounding success for both local and international visitors.”

Dr. Syed Imran Ali Shah shared his valuable thoughts and ambitions for the project: “Hashoo Group’s longstanding reputation as a premium hospitality company will add great value and expertise to this new venture, enhancing the region’s tourism landscape significantly. I am excited to see where this partnership leads.”

Operated by Hashoo Group, PC Legacy serves as a bridge between its 5-star luxury brand and its select-service brand, Hotel One. The 4-star PC Legacy hotels offer premium services designed to encourage relaxation, comfort, and exploration across various breathtaking locations in Pakistan.