Mumtaz Ali Shah sworn in as Federal Insurance Ombudsman

Mumtaz Ali Shah, a retired senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), on Thursday took oath of the office of Federal Insurance Ombudsman. President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath of office to Mumtaz Ali Shah at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here. Mumtaz Ali Shah has a rich professional background spanning over three decades. He retired from the administrative service in March 2022 as Sindh Chief Secretary. Besides serving in multiple public departments, he also represented Pakistan abroad including on a maritime mission to Netherlands, Pakistan international Maritime Organization in London and International Maritime Conference in Shanghai.