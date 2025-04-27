India lacks capability for full-scale war with Pakistan, former commander admits

A former Indian corps commander has openly stated that India lacks the military strength to wage war against Pakistan. In a statement on Sunday, he admitted that India does not have the technical superiority needed for large-scale military operations.

The commander pointed out that India is not advanced enough in missile technology, drones, air power, or naval strength. He stressed that India could not conduct military operations without facing significant risks.

He also warned that any military actions would be met with a strong response from Pakistan. The former commander acknowledged that war operations are always bilateral, and Pakistan would retaliate if provoked.

Experts agree with the commander’s comments, saying that India is unprepared for a full-scale conflict with Pakistan. His remarks highlight the challenges India faces in military readiness.