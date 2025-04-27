54 terrorists killed in major border clash with Pakistan’s security forces

Security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing 54 terrorists. The operation took place in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan, between April 25 and 27. The militants had attempted to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan to carry out terrorist activities.

The military’s media wing, ISPR, reported that troops detected the movement of the militants and engaged them skillfully. As a result, all 54 terrorists were killed. A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the terrorists.

According to ISPR, the militants were infiltrating on the orders of foreign elements. Their aim was to execute high-profile attacks inside Pakistan. The military emphasized that these actions reflect the external backing of the terrorists, with India’s accusations against Pakistan appearing to distract from the real issue.

This operation marked the highest-ever number of terrorists killed in a single engagement during Pakistan’s ongoing counterterrorism campaign. Security forces remain determined to protect the nation’s borders and continue their efforts to eradicate terrorism.