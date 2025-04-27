Lee Jae-myung wins South Korea’s opposition party nomination for president

Lee Jae-myung, a liberal leader, won his party’s nomination to run for president of South Korea. He received nearly 90% of the votes in a primary held by the Democratic Party. Lee aims to reduce economic inequality and improve ties with North Korea.

The 60-year-old former governor of Gyeonggi province is a favorite to win the upcoming snap election on June 3. His political rise follows the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted after imposing martial law.

Despite his popularity, Lee faces criticism for his populist approach and ongoing corruption trials. However, his supporters see him as a champion of anti-corruption and national unity.

Lee has focused on rebuilding the economy, addressing division, and restoring democracy. On foreign policy, he has emphasized strengthening ties with the U.S. and Japan while seeking peace with North Korea.