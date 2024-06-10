PPP has nothing to do with Punjab Defamation law, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is standing with the journalists and has no link with the Punjab Defamation Act 2024 which came into force on Monday.

Addressing a news conference at Karachi Press Club Sharjeel Memon said the PPP is not a part of the approval process of the Defamation Act. “PPP’s governor did not give his consent to the bill,” he made it clear. Sharjeel Memon told newsmen that his party had never introduced such a law. “We are standing with our journalist brothers. We have always worked for the press freedom,” he added.

The minister said the PTI founder had introduced PECA law. He also informed that three accused have been arrested regarding murder of journalist Nasrallah Gaddani. He also handed over a compensation cheque of Rs10 million to Gaddani’s brother.

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab Defamation Act 2024 has become a law as the provincial government issued the gazette notification. The Punjab Assembly Secretariat officially declared the Defamation Act 2024 as law. After issuing the gazette notification, the new defamation law has been enforced across Punjab with immediate effect. Punjab Acting Governor Malik Ahmad Khan had signed the draft bill sent by the Punjab Assembly on June 7.

The defamation law suggests special tribunals to hear defamation cases, with swift judgments anticipated, and fines of up to Rs3 million for disseminating false information. The tribunal has six months to make a decision. Cases involving accusations against people in positions of constitutional authority shall be heard by the Lahore High Court (LHC).