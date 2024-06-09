Four accused of sexually abusing children arrested, 8 kids recovered

Lahore Police’s Organized Crime Unit raided an inn near Data Darbar Lahore and recovered eight children arresting four accused of sexually abusing children.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Organized Crime Unit Imran Kishwar said that the arrested accused used to provide children to those staying in the inn for only a few rupees. The staff of the inn also assisted the accused in this heinous crime. Eight children have been recovered in the raid.

The accused, while confessing their heinous crime to the Organized Crime Unit, said that they used to prey on children who ran away from their homes and took shelter around the Darbar. Dozens of children have been exploited so far. According to police officials, the Kidnapping for Ransom Cell is investigating the case. It is suspected that videos of children were also made during sexual abuse.