Andy Cohen addresses John Mayer dating rumours

Andy Cohen isn’t seeing John Mayer in a new light. The Watch What Happens Live host firmly shut down romance rumors about him and the “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” singer, instead sharing insight into their close bond.

“I honestly love John Mayer and he loves me,” Andy told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published May 8. “But because we’re so affectionate toward each other, people don’t know what box to put that in. They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not.”

This isn’t the first time Andy has had to reiterate that their friendship is platonic, either. He previously emphasized they pair have never had a se

xual relationship but gushed about his pal on

The Howard Stern Show last year, “I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other.”

It’s no surprise that the pair are so affectionate, though, as the Bravo host noted, and it’s how John interacts with his friends.

“John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions,” Andy explained on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi in December 2022. “He very quickly in our friendship started saying, ‘You know what, I gotta tell you something-I love you.'”

The duo have remained close friends for years, and John even paid tribute to And during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022.

“I love Andy more than I can tell you,” the Grammy winner reflected. “He’s a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother-and more recently, he’s become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father. He’s an incredible and mystifying combination of traits-traits you’d normally have to find in six to 10 other already rare human beings.”

