LHC grants interim bail to former Senator in murder case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Friday granted interim bail to former Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator Chaudary Tanvir Ali Khan in the former Parliamentary Secretary, Punjab Chaudary Adnan’s murder case.

The LHC Justice Abdul Aziz while hearing the bail application of Ch Tanvir, asked him to be involved in the Police investigation and adjourned the hearing till June 25. The court also ordered him to submit surety bonds of Rs 200,000. Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Sohail on Thursday had cancelled the interim bail and issued arrest warrant of the former Senator for his alleged involvement in the killing of ex-parliamentarian Chaudhry Adnan on which Ch Tanvir approached the LHC for interim bail.