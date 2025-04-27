Punjab plans central DNA database to boost crime solving

Punjab’s Home Department has decided to create a central DNA database to improve crime detection and support the justice system. The Punjab Forensic Science Agency will collect DNA records from across the province to help identify suspects more quickly.

Officials have also decided to gather DNA samples from all prisoners and known repeat offenders. This move aims to build a complete database that can be used during criminal investigations and court trials.

To lead the project, Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal formed a working group of experts. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Director General of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency, will head the team, which includes forensic and law enforcement professionals.

The group will design a model for the database and submit its recommendations within a week. Authorities hope this step will modernize Punjab’s justice system and improve public safety.