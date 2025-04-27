APTMA calls for urgent government action to end cargo blockade

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has urged the Prime Minister to step in and resolve the ongoing cargo blockade. Since April 19, 2025, over 25,000 export containers have been stuck on the roads in Sindh, unable to reach ports. Additionally, around 50,000 containers carrying imports and local goods are also stranded.

APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad warned that even if the roads are cleared now, it will take 20-25 days to catch up. This delay threatens export shipments and critical imports needed for local industries. He called the situation a “national crisis” and said it was damaging Pakistan’s economy and global trade reputation.

Arshad also criticized the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) for creating an imbalance between local production and imports. He said the withdrawal of sales tax exemptions on local supplies has harmed the textile sector, especially spinning mills. As a result, around 120 spinning mills and 800 ginning factories have shut down, and more closures are likely.

He urged the government to restore the EFS to its previous state. Without immediate action, he warned that the closures would lead to widespread job losses and further harm the rural economy.