Punjab eyes digital future with global tech collaboration

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said the province is moving fast in digital technology and online trade. She shared this during a meeting with World Liberty Financial, a group linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two sides discussed blockchain, stablecoins, and ways to use digital tools to improve trade and remittances. They also explored plans to tokenize Pakistan’s natural resources like minerals and crops.

Moreover, both parties agreed on linking Pakistan’s economy to a decentralized finance system. They believe it will improve transparency and security in transactions.

Maryam Nawaz praised the delegation’s ideas and said Punjab aims to lead in digital innovation. She highlighted progress already made in tech and finance.