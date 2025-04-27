Haroon Akhtar highlights biogas as Pakistan’s future energy solution

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Haroon Akhtar Khan, visited the site of Suzuki’s proposed biogas plant at Manga Mandi, Lahore, on Saturday. He was warmly received by Suzuki’s Managing Director, Hiroshi Kawamura. During the visit, Khan praised Suzuki’s initiative, calling it an essential step toward a clean energy future for Pakistan.

Khan emphasized that biogas could play a vital role in reducing Pakistan’s dependence on expensive oil and LNG imports. He highlighted its potential to offer economic benefits to local farmers while also helping the environment. The SAPM reinforced the government’s commitment to promoting clean, sustainable energy sources through the Uraan Vision.

The SAPM directed all relevant stakeholders to ensure the timely implementation of the biogas plant project. He stressed that it would provide both environmental and economic advantages, supporting the country’s move towards greener energy.

Suzuki representatives explained that vehicles could operate on petrol if biogas is unavailable. Khan assured them that the government fully supports efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources.