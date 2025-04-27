Naqvi blames foreign hands for terror plot, seeks probe into Pahalgam incident

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Sunday that foreign-backed terrorists tried to destabilize Pakistan. He credited the security forces for stopping the attack in Northern Waziristan. He revealed that prior intelligence helped forces act swiftly against 54 militants. All attackers were killed before they could carry out their plan.

Naqvi praised the troops and warned that any future threats will be met with strong retaliation. “No enemy will be spared,” he stated firmly.

Moreover, he raised concerns over India’s possible involvement in the Pahalgam incident. He called for a neutral international investigation into the matter.