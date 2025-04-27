PM Shehbaz updates Nawaz on Pahalgam situation, vows strong response

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan will respond with full force if India shows any aggression. He called the Pahalgam attack a “pre-planned drama” and accused India of repeating false flag operations to stir tensions.

Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace. He strongly condemned terrorism and stressed that Pakistan seeks harmony across South Asia, despite ongoing provocations.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned about continued threats from India. He accused Indian Prime Minister Modi of promoting terrorism and blamed India for unrest in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.