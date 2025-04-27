Violent protest erupts in Karachi over Canal project

A protest against the canal project turned violent on Karachi’s National Highway as angry protesters torched a police van. Several officers were injured by stone-pelting during the chaos.

Lawyers and nationalist party workers blocked Malir Link Road, forcing a large police deployment. Authorities brought in a water cannon to manage the crowd.

However, tensions rose quickly as clashes broke out between lawyers and nationalist activists. This led to more injuries among the police.

Eventually, police retreated, leaving behind a vehicle that protesters vandalised and set on fire, highlighting the seriousness of the unrest.