Pramod Pathak says there’s a delay in ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 release

Amid the anticipation for the release of Mirzapur 3, actor Pramod Pathak has teased a delay in the release date of the show.

Amazon Prime Video shared a teaser on Instagram showing Pathak, who essays the role of JP Yadav in Mirzapur saying, “August 22, 2024,” when asked about the release date without mentioning the name of the show.

When the person repeats the question, Pramod Pathak reiterates that the date is August 22 as he says, “Like ke lel ko, politician ka wada raha.”

Several suggested that the actor was indeed talking about the season 3 of Mirzapur. It is pertinent to mention that the highly-anticipated show was earlier set for a release in June, however, the latest promo has fans suggesting that the show’s release date has been delayed till August this year.

The original Mirzapur was released in November 2018 and soon grabbed the attention of audience. Later, season 2 of the show was released in October 2020.

Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Kaleen Bhaiya and Divyendu essayed the role of his son Munna Tripathi while Ali Fazal appeared as Guddu.

Earlier, Fazal dropped a major hint about a connection between Mirzapur 3 and Panchayat 3. A fan tagged Fazal in a post on X writing that he wants to skip Panchayat 3 as he only wishes to see Mirzapur 3.

“Panchaayat nahi dekhunga toh chalega kya? (Will it be okay if I skip watching Panchaayat?) Waiting for Mirzapur actually,” he wrote. However, it was the actor’s response that attracted the fans’ attention. Ali Fazal replied to the post and wrote, “Watch Panchayat, it has a big hidden clue for Mirzapur Season 3.”