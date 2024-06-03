Cop martyred, another injured by robbers firing

A police constable was martyred, and another was injured during an exchange of gunfire with alleged street criminals within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station on Monday.

According to police officials, the encounter occurred near Jamali Bridge, where personnel confronted the robbers. During the confrontation, Constable Yaseen was martyred, and Constable Salman Abbas sustained injuries. The robbers managed to flee the scene.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the injured constable was taken to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has called for a thorough investigation and swift action following the tragic death of a policeman in Sohrab Goth.

In response to the incident, Minister Lanjar has instructed that all available district police resources be mobilized to ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, he urged law enforcement to utilize modern technological tools, including geo-fencing, to track down the suspects. “The arrest of the accused involved in the martyrdom of the policeman should be ensured as soon as possible,” Lanjar stated, underscoring his commitment to justice and the protection of law enforcement personnel.