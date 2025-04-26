US panel tells India to stop targeting Kashmiris after Pahalgam attack

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has asked India to stop punishing Kashmiri Muslims after the Pahalgam attack. The Commission condemned the violence but warned against revenge actions targeting a specific community. It reminded India to protect all religious groups equally.

USCIRF Commissioner Vicky Hartzler urged India to uphold religious freedom. She said people must be free to follow their faith without fear. She also stressed that no one should face harm or threats based on religion or region.

The Commission had earlier raised concerns about India’s actions in Kashmir after removing Article 370. It said that the religious rights of Kashmiris have worsened since then. Now, it wants India to take real steps to improve the situation.

Lastly, the panel asked India to avoid collective punishment. It called on Indian leaders to ensure peace and fairness. The Commission also expects global attention on how minorities are treated in Kashmir.