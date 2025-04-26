Indian broadcast crew sent back from PSL amid rising tensions

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) broadcast company has sent back its Indian staff members due to rising tensions. Sources confirmed that 23 Indian nationals working with the broadcast team were escorted to the Wagah border. The authorities acted on government orders, which instructed the crew to leave the country immediately.

This decision follows the recent deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where 26 people were killed. The incident, which occurred two days ago, has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. As a result, the PSL broadcast crew members were swiftly sent back, marking a significant move amid the increasing political unrest.

Additionally, following the Pahalgam attack, the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla, made a bold announcement. He stated that India would no longer participate in any future bilateral series with Pakistan. His statement further strained relations between the two nations, especially in the context of sports diplomacy.

This development comes at a time when the relationship between India and Pakistan is under severe strain. The governments of both countries have exchanged strong words following the recent tragic events in Kashmir.