Senator Irfan Siddiqui accuses Modi of following israeli policies in Kashmir

Senator Irfan Siddiqui of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of replicating Israeli policies in Kashmir. In a social media post, Siddiqui stated that Modi is attempting to transform the region into “another Gaza,” drawing parallels to Israel’s actions in Palestinian territories. He criticized Modi’s government, claiming it has become “the largest killing ground for Muslims and minorities” rather than the world’s largest democracy.

Siddiqui pointed out India’s repeated threats to cut off water to Pakistan, warning of severe consequences. He emphasized that any dam construction choking Pakistan’s rivers would be treated as an act of war. This statement comes amid heightened tensions following India’s revocation of Article 370 in 2019, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status, leading to concerns over human rights violations and demographic changes.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted across Pakistan, including in Azad Kashmir, in response to a deadly attack in Kashmir. The attack, which killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, prompted Indian Prime Minister Modi to vow retaliation, accusing Pakistan of supporting terrorism. As a result, Kashmiri students in India have reported threats and harassment following the deadly attack.

The violence in Gaza, which has claimed over 51,000 lives, continues to draw global condemnation. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against Israeli leaders for war crimes. This ongoing conflict adds further tension to international concerns regarding human rights and the treatment of minorities in both Gaza and Kashmir.