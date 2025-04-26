Trump: India and Pakistan must resolve their own tensions

US President Donald Trump stated that India and Pakistan must resolve their tensions independently. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Friday, he noted that conflicts in the Kashmir region have lasted for over 1,500 years. Trump acknowledged the long-standing tension but expressed confidence that both countries would eventually find a way to address the situation.

When asked if he would intervene by contacting either Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump remained non-committal. He emphasized his strong ties with both countries but refrained from offering specific action. The Kashmir dispute, he said, had been ongoing for “a thousand years, probably longer.”

The US State Department also addressed the rising tensions, noting that the situation in South Asia was rapidly evolving. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that the US was monitoring the crisis but would not take a position on the status of Kashmir or Jammu at this time. The US maintained a neutral stance, urging both nations to work towards peaceful resolutions.

In addition, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the escalating situation. His spokesman called for “maximum restraint” from both India and Pakistan to prevent further deterioration of relations. The UN emphasized the importance of peaceful dialogue to resolve any issues between the two countries.