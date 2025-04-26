India blocks 60 married women and their children from returning to Pakistan

India has stopped 60 married women and their children from returning to Pakistan. The women, married to Pakistani citizens, had traveled to India to visit family. They hold long-term Pakistani visas. However, Indian authorities in Amritsar prevented them from crossing the border back to Pakistan.

The women have now been stranded in Amritsar for two days. Indian authorities have not allowed them to travel anywhere else. The incident has added to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. It follows the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which escalated the situation.

Both countries recently revoked visas issued under the SAARC exemption agreement. At the Wagah border, 288 Indian citizens returned to India, while 190 Pakistanis returned to Pakistan. However, other border activities, including trade, have been completely suspended.

This latest move by India highlights the growing border issues between the two countries. As tensions rise, the situation remains fluid, with both sides taking measures to secure their borders.