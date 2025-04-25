Commerce Minister meets ‘UN Agri-Food’ delegation

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Friday met with a delegation led by Mr. David Laborde, Director of the Agri-Food Economics Division, to discuss collaborative efforts on agri-food system reforms in Pakistan.

The meeting was part of a broader UN-supported initiative aimed at aligning trade policies with national nutrition goals, improving food system sustainability, and strengthening Pakistan’s agricultural export potential, said a press release issued here.

The delegation briefed the Minister on the ongoing efforts under the UN Joint Front to enhance access to healthy diets by identifying gaps and surpluses in food production across Pakistan.

Utilizing existing household and national data, the initiative seeks to develop practical, budget-conscious policy recommendations within a nine-month time frame.

These recommendations aim to improve public health, employment, trade, and environmental outcomes, with particular attention to the diverse dietary needs and production conditions across provinces.

Mr. Laborde highlighted the importance of using data-driven modeling to support evidence-based policy-making. He stressed that poor dietary choices—especially the growing reliance on processed, high-fat foods—were contributing to health issues and reduced productivity. He noted the need for integrated approaches that address both food supply and consumer behavior.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the initiative and underscored the growing nutrition challenges in Pakistan.

Jam Kamal pointed out that the problem was not just food availability, but the lack of awareness and access to nutritious options, especially among children and in rural communities.

The Minister emphasized the importance of reforms that promote healthier diets, while also ensuring sustainability and trade competitiveness.

The delegation and the Minister also reviewed ongoing collaboration on Geographical Indications (GIs), particularly the registration and promotion of regional products like Chilghoza Pine Nuts from Shirani, Chitral, Waziristan, and Diamer.

The FAO has facilitated multiple national workshops and field visits in support of GI development, and both parties acknowledged the potential of GI-certified products to boost rural incomes and enhance Pakistan’s international branding.

The Minister stressed the importance of improving national compliance standards to meet WTO requirements, noting that the lack of regulatory enforcement allows informal markets to undermine the formal sector.

He cited the Green Pakistan Initiative as an example, where high taxes reduced the attractiveness of corporate farming investments.

To move forward, the meeting concluded with agreement on establishing a steering committee and technical working groups to ensure coordination across federal and provincial levels.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a phased and collaborative approach—starting with data collection and analysis, and leading to actionable policy reforms that support food security, public health, and trade growth.

This meeting marked a significant step in Pakistan’s journey toward creating a resilient, inclusive, and internationally competitive agri-food system—with support from the UN and strong leadership at the national level.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan held out assurance of taking measures for development and elimination of problems being faced by business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed these views while talking with a delegation of business community of KP led by Former Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali.

Former Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali and other members of the delegation including former Vice Presidents of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mirza Abdul Rehman Baig and Muhammad Riaz Khattak called on Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan at the Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad During the meeting they held detailed discussions on the issues of the business community and trade in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation members apprised Federal Minister about the problems and difficulties faced by the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that it is need of the hour to restore Pak-Afghan trade relations. He said that the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is a frontline province in terms of human and financial sacrifices in the country’s ongoing war against terrorism, are facing various problems, ranging from the burden of taxes to the documentation procedures of offices in government matters.