Trump to offer $100 billion arms deal to Saudi Arabia amid growing tensions

The United States is preparing to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth over $100 billion, according to sources familiar with the issue. This proposed deal is expected to be announced during US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the kingdom. It comes after an attempt by former President Joe Biden’s administration to secure a similar agreement, which included conditions on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with China.

The Biden administration’s proposal had sought to exchange access to advanced US weaponry for a halt in Saudi purchases from China. However, it remains unclear whether Trump’s new offer includes similar conditions. A US defense official reaffirmed that the US-Saudi defense relationship is stronger than ever under Trump’s leadership, with ongoing efforts to address Saudi Arabia’s defense needs.

Historically, the US has been a major supplier of weapons to Saudi Arabia. Trump had previously proposed around $110 billion in arms sales to the kingdom back in 2017, although only a fraction of that deal was realized. Under Biden, a ban was placed on certain weapons sales to Saudi Arabia following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and concerns over the war in Yemen.

While the proposed deal includes discussions around advanced weaponry, including the F-35 jets, the prospects of finalizing such a deal during Trump’s visit remain uncertain. Congress must also review any major arms deals under US law before they are finalized, potentially complicating matters further.