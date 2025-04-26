Punjab announces summer holidays from June 1, may start earlier if heat persists

The Punjab government has announced that summer holidays in schools will start from June 1, 2025. However, the date may change if temperatures rise further. Education Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo said the decision will protect students and staff from extreme heat. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions to adjust plans if needed.

Climate change continues to impact Pakistan, one of the most affected countries globally. Experts warn that intense heatwaves now hit earlier and harder every year. These rising temperatures affect education, health, and daily life. Therefore, the government aims to take early action when needed.

Schools have been asked to follow safety measures until holidays begin. These include avoiding outdoor activities, ensuring water availability, and improving ventilation in classrooms. Students should wear light clothing, and staff must be ready to handle heat-related health issues.

Additionally, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has directed all schools to set up first-aid counters. District authorities have been told to stay alert and share updates. Meanwhile, dry weather and rising heat continue across Punjab, raising concerns over student safety.