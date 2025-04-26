IPL 2025: KKR looks to bounce back as PBKS aims for playoffs

As the IPL 2025 season intensifies, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) gear up for a thrilling clash at Eden Gardens. KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane, is struggling with just three wins from eight games. Meanwhile, PBKS, captained by Shreyas Iyer, is in playoff contention, having secured five victories so far. With both teams looking to gain momentum, fans are eagerly awaiting this Saturday night encounter.

For Dream11 players, top picks are essential for maximizing points. Sunil Narine, a dual-role player, remains a fantasy favorite. Narine has been in great form, scoring 147 runs in seven innings with a strike rate of 177.10. With the ball, he has claimed seven wickets, maintaining an economy of 7.60. His ability to impact both the batting and bowling departments makes him a strong contender for captain or vice-captain.

Ajinkya Rahane, KKR’s reliable skipper, has been a consistent performer. He has scored 271 runs in eight matches with an average of 38.71 and a strike rate of 146.48. Rahane’s ability to accelerate after the powerplay has helped Kolkata’s batting stability. His calm leadership and solid form make him a dependable pick for Dream11 captaincy or vice-captaincy.

Shreyas Iyer, leading PBKS, has been exceptional this season, with 263 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 185.21. His aggressive batting style has propelled PBKS in key moments. Iyer has already scored three fifties, including a match-winning 97*. Facing his former team, KKR, Iyer is poised to deliver another powerful performance, making him a top choice for Dream11’s captain or vice-captain.