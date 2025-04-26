India’s sudden water release triggers emergency in Muzaffarabad

India suddenly released water into the Jhelum River without informing Pakistan. This caused a sharp rise in water levels near Muzaffarabad. In response, the local administration declared a water emergency in Hattian Bala, warning residents through mosque announcements. The move created panic among people living near the riverbanks.

The water entered from Indian-occupied Anantnag and surged through the Chakothi region. This unexpected action follows India’s recent threats to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. The treaty had survived three wars and many regional crises. Yet, India now seems ready to step away from the long-standing agreement.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee responded firmly to India’s aggression. Officials announced lawful countermeasures under international rules. They also warned that further hostile actions could worsen tensions. Pakistan called on global bodies to play a role in preventing escalation.

Although the UN issued a brief statement urging restraint, no strong steps have followed. Pakistan hopes the UN will act before the crisis deepens. Meanwhile, officials continue monitoring river levels to protect affected communities.