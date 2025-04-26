Karachi kings lose Adam Milne to injury ahead of PSL 2025 playoffs

Karachi Kings have been dealt a significant blow as New Zealand’s fast bowler, Adam Milne, has been ruled out of the PSL 2025. Milne sustained a knee injury during the match against Lahore Qalandars on April 15. Despite staying with the team, medical tests confirmed he could not continue playing in the tournament.

The Kings’ management expressed gratitude for Milne’s contribution and wished him a swift recovery. Before the injury, Milne had featured in two matches for the team, delivering solid performances.

To replace Milne, Karachi Kings have called up young player Saad Baig, the captain of Pakistan’s U-19 team. Baig will join the squad for the rest of the PSL season, providing fresh energy and talent.

Recently, Karachi Kings faced a close defeat to Quetta Gladiators, losing by 5 runs. With 6 points from 7 games, the Kings are second on the PSL points table, with hopes of making a playoff run.