NDMA invites bids to buy water-bomber aircraft

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has decided to purchase an aerial water-bomber aircraft for fighting fires after rising incidents of forest burning, reported on Sunday

In this regard, The NDMA has issued an emergency tender for the acquisition of the aircraft. Moreover, NDMA has asked interested international and national firms for a feasibility report of an aircraft with a capacity of carrying at least 10,000 litres of water.

Pakistan Army Mil Mi-17-1V helicopter equipped with Bambi Bucket was used in operation to control forest fire in Chakdara in Lower Dir during the last week of May. Recent forest fires in Pakistan have destroyed and damaged millions of trees and wildlife.