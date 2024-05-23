Cause list of IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani cases cancelled

The hearing of the contempt of court case of leaking secret information of Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Babar Sattar and running a social media campaign against him, which was due to be held on Thursday, was postponed on account of the absence of Justice Mohsin Akhar Kiani, who was on leave because of health issues. A three-member larger bench, headed by Justice Kiani, was due to hear the case today.

The cause list of all the cases Justice Kiani was due to hear today had also to be cancelled. The dates for the hearing of all these cases will be announced later.