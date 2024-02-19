People’s Choice Awards 2024 — Selena Gomez wins Female TV Star for ‘Only Murders’

Hollywood’s greatest celebs and artists gathered at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for the People’s Choice Awards 2024.

The event, which is hosted by Simu Liu, honours the year’s top films, television shows, songs and pop culture items. People’s Choice Awards is one of the few where fans get to vote and choose the winners.

Selena Gomez whose performance in the crime-comedy series Only Murders in the Building has been widely applauded won the Female Star of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards 2024. Only Murders in the Building had seven nominations in the TV categories. Selena Gomez defeated Ali Wong, Hannah Waddingham, Jennifer Aniston, Mariska Hargitay, Quinta Brunson, Reese Witherspoon, Rosario Dawson to win the award. Only Murders in the Building also won the Comedy Show of the Year at the PCA’s 2024.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star in the show, which centres on three fans of true crime podcasts in The Arconia apartment who team up to investigate crimes. Following a fantastic three seasons, the Primetime Emmy Award-nominated sitcom has been renewed for a fourth.

Only Murders in the Building premieres exclusively via Hulu’s streaming service.

The evening honoured an array of talent and creativity with a staggering 45 categories, spanning from the enduringly successful Grey’s Anatomy series to the loved Barbie movie. Among those who won were shining stars such as Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, Travis Kelce, Ice Spice, and Taylor Swift. Adam Sandler’s funny People’s Icon Award presentation and Lenny Kravitz’s thrilling performance to win the Music Icon Award lit up the night.