King Charles’ anti-violence trust to look into Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s assault video

Pakistani folk singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose video has gone viral in which he can be seen slapping and assaulting a band member, is an ambassador of British Asian Trust which tackles domestic violence, Daily Mail reported. The anti-violence charity, which was founded by King Charles III, has issued a statement concerning the grave matter, saying: “We take all accusations of abuse seriously and we will look into this urgently.” The footage shows Rahat attacking a man with slaps, kicks and even his shoes, while the person pleaded with him to stop. The attack happened in Houston, Texas, last year. Taking the seriousness of the matter into account, Rahat responded to the controversy on Saturday night and issued a clarification that the matter was not the same in reality as apparent in the video. Meanwhile, the man, who is said to be his student said that the “bottle” mentioned in the viral video contained the water given by the spiritual leader which he had misplaced.